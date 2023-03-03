Wharton County Youth Fair a month early this year

Wow! The 47th Annual Wharton County Youth Fair is right around the corner and this year’s early kickoff may catch some by surprise.
Traditionally held the last week in April, this year’s 2023 extravaganza is slated for March 23-April 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Wow! The 47th Annual Wharton County Youth Fair is right around the corner and this year’s early kickoff may catch some by surprise.
Traditionally held the last week in April, this year’s 2023 extravaganza is slated for March 23-April 1.
For nearly a half century, Wharton County families have flocked to our local fairgrounds in search of blue ribbons, championship bull riding, carnival rides, live music, funnel cakes, and some wild and crazy mutton busting. This year’s WCYF promises to provide all of that and much more.
Back in the day, the county’s earliest fairs were organized by local businessmen who recognized the younger generation needed a place to exhibit and sell their animal projects. During that time, the county’s locally elected officials played a much greater role in the planning and leadership, as most of the fair’s main activities were held on what is now part of the campus grounds of Wharton County Junior College. Then in 1963, for some unknown reason, the county commissioners decided to withdraw their funding and the Wharton County Youth Fair was temporarily closed.
During the next 10 years, a more condensed livestock show was held at the Precinct 4 County Barn in Pierce. By early 1976, area youth leaders began to transition the fair’s management into a privately funded nonprofit corporation and relocated the WCYF’s annual festivities to its current permanent location on the old community schoolhouse grounds at 6036 FM 961, in Crescent.
For over a century, county fairs throughout Texas have entertained millions with their livestock shows, rodeos, dances, parades, pageants and pie contests. County fairs are the ultimate venue for building friendships among neighbors, educating the youth, and celebrating the unique culture and heritage of our communities.
Similar to here in Wharton County, most of our state’s original county fairs were organized, funded, and sponsored by local commissioners courts with the majority of their festivities taking place on county-owned land. Likewise, as time passed, the management of county fairs transitioned to nonprofit organizations that shared a continued interest in tradition, livestock, and educating youths.
Today, Texas is home to 205 county fairs. The longest-running fair (1881) is the Gillespie County Fair held in Fredericksburg each August. One of our state’s largest county fairs takes place in neighboring Brazoria County where local officials welcome over 250,000 people during their 10-day Brazoria County Fair each October.
In 1978, our local WCYF Board of Directors funded their first two academic scholarships which have since blossomed into more than $1.3 million in local awards. The WCYF Scholarship Program is just one of the many ways that countywide residents and local business owners continue crafting opportunities for the youth of our county.
If you are new to Wharton County, or just passing through, let me be the first to invite you out to enjoy the grand festivities that are on slate for our forty-seventh Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition. We have planned a weeklong livestock show, nightly rodeo, carnival rides, concerts, and numerous friendly competitions where neighbors face off for the best quilt, most scrumptious baked goods, and the sweetest jar of peach jelly.
Our Wharton County Youth Fair is safe and friendly festival where neighbors and friends alike come together to celebrate the time honored traditions and heritage of our county ancestors. Make no mistake, we will work hard and we can definitely play hard. Friendships will be made, families will be strengthened, and character will be built. March 23 through April 1 – see you at the fair!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.