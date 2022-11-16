Voting is easy here, why is it hard in big cities?

I hope if you are reading this you exercised your right as an American citizen and got out and voted last week.
Of course, there are still some election results that have not been validated, more than a week later. I’m not sure how that can even happen. Ballots are cast electronically. How can results not be calculated in a timely manner?
Fortunately, Wharton County and East Bernard seem to have this voting thing down. Early voting, Election Day voting. Both fast and easy. Harris County, on the other hand, might need to come take notes in Wharton County. They had to extend hours on Election Day because they weren’t ready. They ran out of paper at several of the voting locations. I guess someone forgot to add the election date to the county Google calendar.
I wonder why more people don’t take advantage of early voting? It’s fast, easy and probably less congested. At least it is in East Bernard.
Maybe if Mattress Mack could give $200 gift cards to everyone who voted early more people would take advantage of that option. Seems like it would save a lot of confusion on Election Day. I’m sure that would be illegal but it doesn’t seem like keeping things above board at polling locations across the state is of major concern anyway. Or something as simple as a piece of candy might help the situation in Harris County. Folks leaving the polls in East Bernard always seem happy.
Perhaps some people just like to wait in line for hours because they can. They obviously do it for Black Friday sale events, to purchase Astros World Series gear, or line up for a parade.
If I lived in a big city and waited to vote on Election Day, I think I would look at in terms of a football tailgate party. I’d take my lawn chair, a cooler with drinks and plenty of snacks.
I’m thankful voting in my town is just an item on my to-do list for the day and a quick errand to run rather than an all-day excursion I have to plan for. But I do like the candy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.