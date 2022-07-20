Dear editor,
I don’t know where Joe Sothern was seven months ago but he needs to go back (Moscow?, Minsk?, Beijing?, Pyongyang? Tehran?, Riyahd?) there and stay there. Suggesting that people shouldn’t complain about their elected leaders when they do a [bad] job is stupid, outrageous, and frankly unTexan, and unAmerican.
Of course we should complain. Moreover, we should vote. That’s how things get better. He thinks everyone is to blame about performance of the school except the people elected to do something about it. (That’s why they told us they were running for the position.) We elected the board to run the school. Make no mistake, if things were going well, they would be the first ones out front with their thumbs under their lapels, bragging about their leadership and the great job they were doing. When things go wrong it’s everybody else’s (not their) fault, the kids, the teachers, the parents, the Chamber of Commerce, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, the Man in the Moon, The Three Stooges…The facts are that board makes policy and hires the superintendent, hires the administration, the administration hires the staff. If they (the board) don’t support them, give them the people and the tools they need, and hold them accountable, then we need a new board. Period. The same sorry board, the same sorry policies, and the same sorry administration will get the same sorry results. Other districts do a good job. Why can’t WISD? Oh wait, they have a decent board. By the way, I vote and I didn’t vote for this.
Thank you.
David Joost, Ed.D.
Wharton
