At many schools this week throughout our area, students are returning for the new school year, — some meeting new teachers for the first time.
As parents and students you wonder who the new teachers are, where they come from, and how they’ll fit into the life of school and community.
It brings back memories of my beginning years as a teacher, and why I ended up teaching at the four different schools where I taught during my career. From the perspective of a teacher, why do they choose where they are teaching? No doubt there are as many reasons as there are teachers, so I can only look back at my own.
For me, as a beginning teacher, it was a search for the right school in the right location, my youthful mind considering the right location more important than the right school. Finding my Eden was very important to me.
While some of my fellow graduates from teachers’ college chose to teach in Houston or Dallas, because salaries and benefits there were the best, for me, the location had to be rural Texas, no cities or large towns considered. From the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast to the rugged ranch-land of West Texas, I wanted to find my Eden; after all, teachers are human beings with dreams like everyone else.
To make a long story short, I can tell you I taught in four different schools in four different locations, three were high schools and the last one was a college.
During this journey to find my Eden, I traveled to various parts of Texas in search of the right school and the right location. Still unmarried at the time, my choice was mine.
One of my first exploration trips was to Sonora, Texas.
Sonora, located 65 miles south of San Angelo and 90 miles north of the Del Rio/Mexico border, describes itself as the best of both the Hill Country and West Texas. As I drove there, I fell in love with the rolling hills, the limestone outcroppings, the huge caverns, and the ranch-lands, as well as the fact Sonora was a long way from the two nearest cities. I thought I had found my rural Eden.
That exploratory visit was in the late 1950’s or early 1960’s. Many Sonora ranchers lived on ranches some distance from town and also owned town houses where they stayed on weekends.
I’m glad that I did not let “love at first sight” cause me to sign a teaching contract with the school, as I was blind to the many reasons why I shouldn’t live there. Yet, it will always remain one of the beautiful Eden’s in my mind’s eye.
The four places where I did choose to live and sign teaching contracts ranged from “fair” to “excellent” in my search for Eden.
In my life’s journey, my last trip was to Wharton, near enough to Matagorda for fun and fishing but just far enough away from the fierceness of the Gulf itself, and in the middle of rich farm land and a huge cattle ranch.
I fell in love with Wharton County and with Wharton County Junior College where I signed a contract to teach. East Bernard seemed more rural than Wharton, so I moved there but continued to teach at WCJC. I married a girl from Galveston, had two daughters and (eventually) three granddaughters, retired from teaching, and am living happily ever after in my Eden.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
