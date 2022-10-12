Over the past few months in Texas, we’ve seen the temperature rise outside while we’ve also seen the heat turn up in politics. There’s one key difference in the two political parties’ approach to campaigning. Democrats act more respectful toward those of differing political views.
Some Republicans feel comfortable stealing others’ political signs. Angry Republicans feel entitled to yell obscenities. Some feel comfortable trespassing on private property to get their political points across. Of course, Democrats get angry about politics too. But most don’t act like bullies.
Bullies aren’t brave. They’re cowards. We all know it’s easier to yell out of a moving vehicle than to say something offensive face-to-face. Adult men and women have self-respect and self-control. Adults discuss and debate civilly. Real men and women have the confidence to listen, understand, and disagree while maintaining their composure. Most don’t make obscene gestures in public.
In this technological age, being a coward is risky. Everyone has a camera at hand. Furthermore, Republicans aren’t the only ones with guns. Democrats also have the means to defend themselves. They just don’t go waving them around. Call it quiet confidence. Our vote counts just as much as any other person’s.
Democrats want everyone to be safe. We want all people to live peaceful, productive lives. We don’t want battles over imaginary issues or fear-based messaging. Look at what Democratic candidates propose: a reliable electrical grid, safe schools, sensible gun laws, bodily autonomy, a logical path to immigration. This platform supports all people. It promotes a safer society where everyone can flourish. If you want a country where we all win, vote for Democrats in November up and down the ballot.
Olive Hershey Spitzmiller
