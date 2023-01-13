Lunch and Learn to feature business leadership basics

Shannon Haltom, a Wharton leadership consultant and coach, will present “Leadership Basics for Business” at the Wharton Chamber’s next Lunch and Learn.
The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb.17, at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St.
Tickets are $10 and include a box lunch. To purchase tickets, you can call the chamber at 979-532-1862 or come by the chamber office, 225 N. Richmond Road. You can also get them online at whartonchamber.com/lunch-and-learn.
A big “thank you” goes to event sponsors: The Wharton Journal-Spectator, Constellation Energy, My Storehouse Mini Storage, Wharton County Junior College, InsuranceNet, KULP Radio, Mid-Coast Title Co. Inc., and Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Haltom is a Maxwell Leadership certified trainer and coach. She has been a registered nurse for 15 years and received her doctorate in nursing practice in executive leadership from Abilene Christian University.
In 2021, Haltom transitioned from the corporate sector to entrepreneurship, where she is the owner and executive coach at Run Your Race Leadership Consulting Services in Wharton.
Run Your Race provides customized coaching, speaking and training for leadership, personal growth and development for individuals, business and organizations.
