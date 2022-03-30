Several events are being planned in the downtown area, further signs of new life and new connections among enthusiastic business owners, organizations and the public.
So far, this is what I know: The Second Annual Crawfish Festival is set for April 2. The Saturday Farmers Market season starts on April 9. April 10-15 is the “Bunny Business and the Golden Egg,” with an Easter Egg hunt on April 15, Good Friday. The “Mamacita Sip and Shop” is planned for May 5. And a Monterey Square Jam Fest on May 14.
Jetstream RV Resort
On Thursday, the chamber participated in the groundbreaking at Jetstream RV Resort, 2601 N. Richmond Road. This is a major expansion, adding new spaces to a total 155, plus adding a clubhouse and swimming pool. Attendees included Mayor Tim Barker (who manned the ceremonial shovel); City Manager Joe Pace; Councilman Don Mueller, WEDCO executive director Josh Owens; Debbie Folks, the chamber board’s membership chair; Debbie’s husband, Jim Folks; Linda King, chamber administrative assistant; and Linda’s husband, Carl King. Representing the company were Tom Campbell, Diana Laughlin and Cathy Lawing.
The front entrance
One of my early memories of moving to Wharton involves a broom.
In my mind’s eye, I can see various downtown Wharton merchants sweeping the front sidewalks of their business establishments – like each morning driving to work in those early years.
First, it showed pride. Second, it switched perspective, from the proprietors to a potential customer’s view. And third, it’s a good visual, in and of itself – customers respect business people who care about what their establishments look like.
Progress report
However, blight was evident in those early years (1982 or so). But the Main Street Project arrived, the courthouse was restored, buildings were upgraded, public-private partnerships developed, many small businesses were created, the railroad returned, young people came on the scene, and people are working together. And let’s not forget Buc-ees, Walmart, and the reopening of the hospital.
Next will be the levee project, Interstate 69, and a future interstate interchange will be created from the extension of FM 1301. And more investment is coming in a big way.
We have come a long way, and we will go a long way.
