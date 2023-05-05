State trying to take control from counties

The overall landscape of our Wharton County has undergone many changes in the past 10-20 years.
Our once coveted farm lands are now the site of large housing developments, six-lane highways, business warehouses, and of course solar farms. Some of these changes have been welcomed … others not so much.
As the population and economic development in and around the Greater Houston Metropolitan Area continues pressing outward, more and more newcomers are racing to our Wharton County to buy and lease all available land for the future development of industrial parks, family housing units, and storefronts for food, healthcare, and power providers.
Thus far, rural farm and ranch land appears to be the first choice of investors as outlying land is generally less expensive than in-town lots and is not encumbered by restrictive city taxes, utility fees, and zoning ordinances. In particular, our Wharton County parcels are among the most desired as they have basically flat terrain, rich and productive topsoil, and complementing ample supplies of fresh water. To further sweeten the deal, Wharton County is home to accessible interstate highways, international rail service, and a multitude of natural gas and high capacity electric transmission lines.
Again, some changes have been welcomed … others not so much. Not a week goes by that one or more local officials have received a report from a frustrated constituent who is tired of dealing with unruly truck drivers, being awakened by loud late-night noises from a neighboring construction site, or just totally exasperated after walking outside and seeing a colossal wind turbine being erected just across the fence on neighboring land.
Sadly, and regrettably, your local county officials have very limited authority and few resources to address these issues. County governments in Texas cannot restrict private land use. County governments were constitutionally created to be subservient arms of the state government and as such can only do exactly what the state permits or dictates.
For over a century, Texas legislators have held firm to their belief that a weak local government is the best local government. Generations of state lawmakers have embraced the belief that giving local county officials more development regulation powers would only restrict growth and limit the state’s potential for prosperity.
As such, your local county government’s only true regulatory powers are limited to its oversight of subdivision developments and the flow of water, sewer, and utility services in and out of residential property. Not surprising, the current 88th Texas Legislature has taken up at least four new bills that would effectively wipe-out all county oversight over the creation and formation of rural subdivisions. If passed, these bills would eliminate your commissioner court’s ability to establish minimum lot sizes, lot dimensions, lot frontages, lot setbacks, and other components of lot density.
To the contrary, city governments can regulate private land use. Pursuant to the Texas local government code, city councils can enact zoning ordinances to control the fundamental purpose or use of private property to discourage incompatible adjacent land uses; deter undue density and traffic congestion; restrict height and size/bulk of buildings; provide setbacks to lessen fire hazard; and promote the city’s aesthetic value.
The rationale for excluding counties and only permitting cities to exercise regulatory authority is based on the misconception that only municipalities have a need to ensure that rapidly growing cities remain livable, safe and sanitary. The bulk of city zoning ordinances have been codified into five basic categories: residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, and/or hotel/hospitality. Examples of city zoning rules include prohibiting the existence of factories in residential areas, liquor stores near schools, and the enforcement of codes ensuring that adequate light, privacy, and noise levels are maintained in residential areas.
My fellow citizens, please know that all of your local elected officials maintain an open-door policy and definitely want to hear your ideas and discuss your concerns. Likewise, please understand that our current leadership in Austin is committed to taking away local control and doing everything possible to prevent county governments from enacting rules, codes, or ordinances that restrict the use of privately owned rural land.
Bottom line: The law in Texas has been, and will continue to be, that if a landowner is complying with all law and regulations then he deserves to use his property as he sees fit.
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
