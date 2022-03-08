Alzheimer’s Association is always on call

Does anyone remember the old days of being “on call” way back when you carried a pager instead of a smart phone?
You would receive a number to call, and then you had to find a phone to use. When was the last time anyone saw a pay phone? Some fancy pager models would even let you type in a line or two of text on a very tiny green screen. It’s estimated that there were 61 million pagers out there by 1994.
Now, pagers are as dead as the dinosaur – and all because of the advent of the cell phone, better known as the smart phone.
Still, for those who had one, pagers made us feel instantaneously connected, even though we really weren’t. The idea that someone could get a message to us, no matter where we were, was exciting. Now, we just take it for granted.
Something that’s never taken for granted, though, is a call to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. It doesn’t matter what time of the day or night the call is made, the phone will be answered by a real live human.
Support staffers speak not only English, but Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, and many other languages. You’ll speak with a specialist or master’s-level clinician in complete confidence. No matter what your question, you’ll find an answer.
Our Helpline staff can address memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. They can talk with you about medication and treatment options that may help with cognitive and behavioral symptoms for a time. They can offer strategies to reduce caregiver stress, and tips for providing quality care. They can even refer you to local community programs and services, and much more.
Do you need a TRS (Telecommunications Relay Service) operator? Dial 7-1-1.
Please note that our helpline staff does not perform diagnosis. If you or someone you care for is having memory problems, please see your doctor.
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline is supported in part by a grant from the Administration on Aging, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Scott Finley is media relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org.
