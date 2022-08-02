My name is Romana Medina. I am one of the teachers over at the Wharton High School. Last year I taught English and this year I will be teaching Spanish. I recently made a post in which I created an Amazon wish list and shared it with the Wharton County Chat, also stating a little bit about my standpoint coming from inside the classroom and our students getting bashed because of all the negativity that has been thrown at our district here lately.
Someone came across my post and mentioned it to one of your staff members and thought it would be a great idea if I shared my original post with you guys and see how this could be of any help to our community, our students, and my wish list, of course!
Like I always tell my students, “I know I can’t change all of you, but even if it’s just one of you, I’ll be happy with that.” I wish to make a positive change on our campus, our students, and our community even if it’s one at a time.
The following words are what I posted on my Facebook page:
“Hi FB friends! As we approach a new school year, I find myself creating my classroom Amazon wish list! This year I have been working little by little since school ended to prepare my classroom for another wonderful group of high schoolers.
Last year I taught the whole junior class and truly enjoyed it. I look forward to my second year at WHS with freshman and sophomores. Aside from all the negativity that has been thrown around at our school district, I have to say Wharton has such awesome kids that don’t deserve to be bashed at, and I’m saying it from the inside of a classroom standpoint.
Hearing my students say how bad they felt about WHS getting bashed so badly made my heart hurt! I love all my high school kiddos. They are all special and they deserve for us as a community to have their backs. I look forward to another year with them and I can’t wait to see what this new school year has in store for us.
When you surround yourself with positivity you can transmit it to these students as well! These kids deserve the best and I do believe we can achieve this as a community… Thank you and blessings from Ms. Medina and her WHS Spanish class.”
