Dear editor,

My name is Romana Medina. I am one of the teachers over at the Wharton High School. Last year I taught English and this year I will be teaching Spanish. I recently made a post in which I created an Amazon wish list and shared it with the Wharton County Chat, also stating a little bit about my standpoint coming from inside the classroom and our students getting bashed because of all the negativity that has been thrown at our district here lately.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.