As a shut-in, I live in two worlds, — one, what is going on in the front yard, and, two, what is going on in the backyard.
Let me assure you right off the bat, today’s thoughts are not expressions of self pity. Being a shut-in is a happy life. For me, anyway. In any case, you don’t choose to be a shut-in, though you can choose to be happy.
My front yard world is viewed through a huge living room window, through which I can see from my “throne” (as my wife jokingly calls my living room chair) our rock garden, the front lawn, the street, and my neighbor’s lawn and house across the street. It is a very quiet street, because there are more folks walking on it than driving by in cars.
It is heart-warming to see your neighbors walk their dogs and push their baby carriages by. You never feel lonely.
As a bird lover and watcher, I am pleased to find bird life in both the front and the back yards. Even though our cat Pixie hangs out in the backyard, the bird life continues to flourish, and she rarely ventures into the front. Lately I have been entertained by two sets of my feathered friends in the front.
First, a pair of Mourning Doves began to explore our rock garden. Contrary to popular belief, Mourning Doves will actually build their nests on the ground and on rocks, preferring to eat their favorite seeds and grain on the ground. In the past, I have seen them under our bird feeder in the backyard, feasting on morsels in the grass while the other birds perch and feast on the feeder.
Since Mourning Doves usually mate for life, I assume these front yard visitors were a married couple looking for a place to build a nest. They returned the next day, scoping out the other end of the rock garden. Mourning Doves are usually not afraid of humans, so paid little attention to the UPS man making a delivery. Afraid of cats, yes, but humans, no!
My wife and I put out their favorite food, sunflower seeds and crushed corn to encourage their return.
Just as the Mourning Doves were checking out our rock beds, a family of Cattle Egrets walked across our lawn just inside the curb, searching for food. Unlike Mourning Doves, Cattle Egrets are especially fond of eating crickets, flies, spiders, worms and small snakes, and grasshoppers. So there will be no competition for food between the two groups.
The next day, the Cattle Egrets returned, this time searching for critters to eat across the street on my neighbor’s lawn. They brought their offspring with them, apparently trying to teach “Junior” how to search for and catch critters. Whimsically, I call Junior “Schmutz” (German for “Smut”) and his parents “Herman” and “Hulda.”
My second world, the backyard, is viewed from the many-windowed patio room, with its panoramic view of the entire backyard. That world includes two large pecan trees, loaded with pecans and lazy squirrels.
I watch the creature life in this world from my recliner with my cat Pixie sitting on my lap or snuggling in my arms.
With Pixie occupied inside the patio room, the mockingbirds and wrens hop across the patio slab, taunting him as they prance along. Occasionally, Pixie will jump up from her snuggling and stalk the birds through the glass door, but the birds know the glass wall renders the cat harmless. When we release Pixie into the yard, the mockingbirds dive-bomb her and the squirrels manage to outrun her!
So the backyard is pretty safe for birds, too, and for squirrels, making it also a happy place. Yep, I’m a shut-in, but I live in a happy world!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
