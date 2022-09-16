Joe Southern is a fairly new managing editor for the Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express. His Saturday article on July 30 of this year, 2022, should be read by everybody, especially parents who have kids still in school. Before women started working outside the home, there was more discipline for kids as they were growing up. Even relatives and sometimes neighbors stepped in to help raise kids right.
Not all changes benefit kids on their way to adulthood. The family unit in many cases does not hold together. Parents don’t always set good examples for their kids and, yes, teachers get stuck putting up with kids needing firm hands to curb bad behavior before the teachers can even teach them what they were sent to school to learn.
Kids have a strong need to have adults to aim them in a positive direction so they can become solid members of society when they grow up.
