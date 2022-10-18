Never let the truth stand in the way of a good story

Doc Blakely

People are always curious where my material comes from. Will Rogers used to say he just read the newspaper headlines and then speculated on the truth? In my case I listen a lot to what is going on around me and then don’t let “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” stand in the way of a good story.

Like the country western song I heard a couple of my musician friends talking about. They were picking grapes in a vineyard for a little extra cash here in the Texas Hill Country and flirting with the barefoot girls. This turned out to be a successful venture so they wrote a love song called, “Read Between the Vines.” Which brings up the Old Italian adage that Italians don’t wear socks, but they don’t need to because their feet are stained purple up past their ankles.

