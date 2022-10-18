Never let the truth stand in the way of a good story

People are always curious where my material comes from. Will Rogers used to say he just read the newspaper headlines and then speculated on the truth? In my case I listen a lot to what is going on around me and then don’t let “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth” stand in the way of a good story.
Like the country western song I heard a couple of my musician friends talking about. They were picking grapes in a vineyard for a little extra cash here in the Texas Hill Country and flirting with the barefoot girls. This turned out to be a successful venture so they wrote a love song called, “Read Between the Vines.” Which brings up the Old Italian adage that Italians don’t wear socks, but they don’t need to because their feet are stained purple up past their ankles.
I had the truck radio tuned in to Willie’s Roadhouse on Sirius XM recently and the disc jockey, who is also a traveling musician, told about his embarrassment when he was playing a venue in England. At the end of the performance a young lady approached the stage and presented him with a bouquet of red roses. He accepted them, held them up to his nose and said, “Oh, thank you. They smell wonderful.” She said, “They’re plastic you idiot.”
Then thoughtfully she added, “Do you have the COVID?”
He replied, “May be coming down with it Ma’am. I do seem to have poor taste as well.”
I was telling a friend of mine that I had met Dolly Parton once on the “Nashville Now” TV show. She is quite witty and can mix it up with the best of them. We were backstage waiting to go on and one of the stars asked her if it was true that blondes have more fun. She said, “It certainly is, for sure.” The guy asked, “Why is that?” She smiled and squealed at the same time and said, “Because we’re easier to find in the dark.”
On the actual show she was asked by another male guest, “How long does it take them to fix your hair in the morning?” Dolly laughed and said, “I don’t know. I never have been there.”
One of the things I like about my new home in the Hill Country is their sense of humor. I was walking down Main Street the other day and I saw a sidewalk sign outside one of the many fine dining-saloon type tasting rooms where fine meals and brews are available. The sign was the blackboard type that could be changed daily by eraser and chalk. It read, “The more you weigh the harder to kidnap. Play it safe. Drink beer.”
A closing thought I saw on Facebook caught my attention. One fellow had asked the question, “How messed up is our country?” Another had answered, “As bad as a soup sandwich.”
