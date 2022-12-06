Dear editor,
In my opinion Americans had better learn to speak Chinese. China is rapidly taking over the world and the Biden administration and American companies are supporting them.
Biden has never questioned China about the origins of the COVID virus. Amazon supports China because many of the products it sells are from there. The NBA supports China because many players receive millions in endorsements from them. Apple, the world’s largest company, makes their phones in China.
The batteries that run the electric cars that the Dems are forcing on Americans come from China. The mining of cobalt (used in batteries) comes from Africa and is harvested using child labor. Many other battery materials come from Afghanistan which China now controls thanks to Biden and his foreign policy.
Nearly 80% of all wind turbines and solar panels are made in China. Since Biden and the Dems don’t want any new nuclear, coal or natural-gas powered electric plants to be built this leaves our electric grid in the hands of China. But Biden just committed a billion taxpayer dollars to help Ukraine rebuild its electric grid. What about America’s grid?
Nearly 100% of our generic medications are made in China. Fentanyl, the drug that enters our southern border illegally and has killed millions of Americans, is also made in China.
Many of our food processing plants are owned by China. Hundreds of thousands of acres of our agricultural land is owned by China. How long before our food supply is in danger? In my opinion no foreign country should ever be allowed to own land in America.
Now the Biden administration wants to shut-down New England’s lobster industry to save some whale that has never been caught in a lobster net. They also want to put wind turbines off our East Coast in the Atlantic Ocean which will ruin the fishing industry. Biden’s FDA has approved the sale of laboratory made meat. Ranchers are their next target to take out.
China’s military is becoming the largest on the planet. Meanwhile our military is being down-sized and being taught woke philosophy by the Dem leaders.
The largest protests in China’s history are happening now because their citizens are tired of the communist government. And the Dems want socialism and communism to be the new America. America is supposed to be the voice of freedom and yet we are silent. Socialist that ran for office in the 2022 midterms won 90% of their elections. This is very scary.
We need leadership that puts America first before it’s too late.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
