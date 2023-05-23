Seven hours spent meeting on 4-day school week
Seven hours spent meeting on 4-day school week
Editor,
In mid-March, just prior to Spring Break 2023, Wharton Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin gave an interview to local radio station KULP.
In that interview, Dr. O’Guin spoke of a recent School Board meeting that lasted 411 minutes. He complained that only 31 minutes were devoted to ‘student outcomes,’ as timed by Lone Star Governance. I confirmed with Lone Star that those times were correct. He implied that the Board wasted the remaining time in some unspecified way.
While it’s true that student outcomes were not discussed during those remaining 380 minutes, the 4-day school week was discussed at length. The Superintendent, who apparently really wants the 4-day school week, brought in speakers who continued to peddle the benefits of an abbreviated week to the Board. The Superintendent failed to mention this in the 6 ½ minute interview.
The misrepresentation of that SEVEN HOUR MEETING is reprehensible. He also accused the Board of being contrary – that they would go right just because he said go left. He also accused them multiple times of being unfocused, and with having an agenda.
Wharton ISD Board members are volunteers. They devote many hours to doing a good job for the students and teachers. In my opinion, Dr. O’Guin’s harsh criticism of the Board in such a dishonorable way is unacceptable.
And, finally, here’s a shoutout to Board members: Repeat after me. I move to adjourn this meeting. I second. DONE!
— Teri Mathis
