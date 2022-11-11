On Dec. 30, 2021, I visited downtown Wharton for the first time. I had filed to run for the Texas State Senate a couple weeks prior. With the week off of work, I climbed into my 2002 Dodge Ram and headed around the district I was running to represent.
I had passed Wharton on the highway before (I live in Katy and had driven to Corpus or The Valley in the past), but I had never taken an exit and explored the town. Murals of Brahman cattle and a historic courthouse took me completely by surprise. I was transported mentally – and, I’m not ashamed to say, emotionally – to my hometown in southern Missouri where I raised cattle in 4-H and FFA (sorry, they were Angus), and we had a Civil War-era courthouse of our own.
Over the past year, I have been back to Wharton as often as possible. I visited Bohemian Rhapsody, the offices of this paper to meet the publishers, attended chamber of commerce luncheons, went to local churches, and was exposed to the tremendous work of Hesed House in the shadow of Wharton’s iconic bridge.
I think it was when I was there for the Wine & Arts Fair and I found myself sipping a Pinot Noir in the lobby of a Farm Bureau (a quirky, small town experience I enjoyed immensely) that I realized that I did not simply like Wharton, I loved it.
On one visit there a journalist from Houston accompanied me. We attended a luncheon at which the room was full of city leaders. As a part of the proceedings I was introduced. Polite applause followed. As we left the luncheon, the journalist said with surprise in his voice how nice everyone had been. I asked him what he was expecting. Perhaps because I was a Democrat, he expected much more hostile responses.
I laughed and told him where we were. I told him in my short experience with Wharton, I’d seen nothing but friendliness. Being from a small town, I know it’s nowhere near perfect, and that any time you have a tangled history and challenges in the present, there is room for division. But I believe the people of Wharton know and live by the same truth that I tried to campaign by – that disagreement is inevitable, but division is a choice. We’re better off working together and seeking the good of our whole community. Those days aren’t in the past, I don’t believe.
Thank you for choosing to greet me warmly and show me great hospitality. My campaign is over (I lost), but my relationship to Wharton is not. I hope to meet many more of you and continue to get to know the town I grew to be so enchanted with these past several months.
