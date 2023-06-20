Dr. Wallace:

As a parent of a teenager with a cellphone, is it wrong to go through my teenager’s phone? I can tell you that I paid for the phone, and I pay for the plan. Recently I was with a group of friends who all have teenage daughters; three out of the four mentioned that they do regularly monitor their teenagers’ phones.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.