Dear editor,
The Democrats campaign slogan for the midterm election was “Democracy is on the ballot.”
Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Well Democracy wasn’t on the ballot; candidates’ names were on the ballot. America is a Constitutional Republic. In this form of Democracy political positions will have numerous candidates’ names on the ballot and you are free to vote for the candidate of your choice.
In my opinion Democrats have a very different definition of Democracy. It’s more like the “managed democracy” version they use in Russia. Citizens are allowed to vote, but there is only one name on the ballot.
To quote Nancy Pelosi, “you don’t need God when you have us Democrats” and that is the opinion Democrats have of themselves.
Just a few facts ... diesel is twice as high now under Biden as it was when Trump left office, and diesel keeps America supplied with everyday goods. Electric cars don’t supply anything but a strain on our electric grid. Inflation is at a 40-year high, there is no southern border (security), America’s foreign policy is embarrassing, crime is out of control and America was energy independent before Biden took office. I’ll admit I’m dazed and confused. Democrats offered no solutions to any of these problems that they created before the elections and yet millions of Americans voted for Dems anyway. In my opinion Dems offered nothing before the election and as usual will deliver nothing after the election.
Since Biden took office America has had the equivalent of the population of Houston illegally enter our southern border three times. Can you imagine three more Houston’s in Texas? No loyal, patriotic American allows this invasion to happen. No one but a Democrat, that is.
If America is to survive, it’s time for our elected officials to put aside their political loyalties and differences and work for the good of America. Voters need to set aside their political loyalties and vote for candidates that will help our economy grow and help America be the great and respected country it once was. There is no room for socialism in America. Too many of our fellow citizens fought and died to keep America free and to remain a Constitutional Republic.
Hopefully Americans will use common sense during the 2024 elections – if more than one name is on the ballot, that is. Maybe Congress will make voter ID mandatory and put a stop to this misused, open-for-fraud drop box and mail-in-ballot system. Then we can count votes instead of ballots and see election results the day of the election, not weeks later. Go vote in person the way America voted in the past. Put confidence back in our elections, not doubt.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
