Farmers Jam Fest comes to downtown Wharton

The fun today will be focused on the Farmers Jam Fest in downtown Wharton.
This new event will be from 3-7 p.m., with food, music, venders, canning, baked goods, jams/jellies and crafts.
This event is brought to Wharton by the Monterey Square Business Association.
This association is bringing new energy to our central business district, and we are pleased with their efforts to move in a positive direction. One for all, and all for one.
Then, on Sunday, May 15, there’s another very special event. The Houston Brass Band is coming to Wharton. The performance will be at 3 p.m. at WCJC’s Horton Foote Theatre and will close out the band’s 2021-22 season. There is no admission charge.
The brass band members include Jeffrey Blair, a lifetime Wharton resident who is someone you already know or would be pleased to know.
He is a cornet player and band member since 2007. He is an ultra-fine musician as are all of the players. The Houston Brass Band enjoys their trips to Wharton.
In closing, I might note that there is so much bad in the world, but nuggets of good.
