For many years, Mozelle Stephens quietly nudged Wharton in the right direction, toward fairness, respect, love, progress, and kindness.
She has done this, not in front of a microphone, not in front of a big crowd, but by just being herself.
So, it was about time to bring her to the limelight which she never really sought. Mozelle Stephens was the parade marshal of the 42nd Annual Wharton Chamber Christmas Holiday Parade.
Mozelle is 87 years old. I think I can tell you that she is not in the best of health. Frankly, she should have been honored years ago. But this was her year.
I met Mozelle as a young reporter in the early ’80s as I covered the construction and dedication of a community center in Spanish Camp. Mozelle’s most memorable impression on me was her smile and her warmth. It was as genuine as genuine can be. I still feel it. I sure needed it.
One guy I know has the same smile and warmth. He came by it honestly. That’s Adraylle Watson, her great-nephew.
“She is the nucleus of our family,” Adraylle said. “She is always the one we call on, just like in the community. We share her with the community.”
“She is a very compassionate person. She just loves people,” he said. And, “she does not take no for an answer.”
The parade was Tuesday, Nov. 22. Adraylle was with her.
