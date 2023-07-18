The amount of misinformation and misunderstanding exhibited by a recent letter writer is amazing.
Regarding the unethical and incompetent statement, just remember that Trump is involved in over 20 lawsuits in 5 states. This seems to me as if it indicates both lack of ethics AND competence.
And, I am puzzled why the letter writer completely misunderstood that the difference between spending 80 billion dollars over 22 years is not the same as “leaving behind 83 billion dollars in equipment.” That is less than 4 billion a year. According to Forbes magazine, the US has sent 3 billion to Afghanistan this year. According to “whatitcost.com,” the US spent $535 billion in 2008 dollars over THREE years before calling it quits and signing an armistice agreement in Korea. We are still sending around $3 billion a year to Korea.
As far as balloons go, according to US intelligence officials, a Chinese military-run surveillance program involving a fleet of balloons has conducted at least two dozen missions over at least five continents in recent years. There have been reports of Chinese spy balloons briefly traveling over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration. The ONE reported thus far during the Biden administration was shot down.
Regarding the White House party, according to sources I could find, there were 3 people topless and removed. Three people, male, female? Running around topless at a gay pride event. LOL!! That may have been a low-ball number or it was a dull party!
As I am quite familiar with right wing hysteria, I think that I can state unequivocally that if the cocaine had been found in the Trump White House it would have been immediately declared an attempted Democrat smear tactic.
I think that the rant regarding “brainwashing” is just the raving of an old crank. And, I’ll be first to admit that I am one also. I worked as a pediatric nurse for 35 years, have 2 children and 5 grandchildren. I have spent as much or more time interacting with kids than with adults and I have not noticed any of them ever worrying about or complaining of LGBTQ problems. The problem is the parents. It is sad that they are so insecure in their own identities and scared to think that being different is okay.
Otherwise, I think that the letter writer did not attend enough rock concerts during his younger years. One common occurrence was the appearance of women in the men’s restrooms because of the extremely limited number of women’s facilities in public venues. And the reality is that if anyone had try to hassle them, the dude would have gotten his …… kicked.
Since Brandolini’s law (BS takes 10 times longer to refute than formulate) and the editorial rules are leading to me running out of room I will close for now with one observation/question….
Do you think that fish realize that they are swimming in water??? Just like whites are swimming around in white privilege??
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.