Chamber members electing four new board members

The Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is electing four new members to our board directors.
And leading the board will be new chair, Kristi Kocian, owner of Custom Creations. She replaces Chad Faucett of Edward Jones, completing his term as chair.
Ballots for the four new board members have been sent to the membership; if you have not received yours by email or snail mail by the middle of next week, please call us at 979-532-1862 and we will ensure you get yours.
The election is open only to members of the chamber.
• Kristina Crouch, Branded Bliss Western Wear;
• Betty Vick, the Plaza Theatre;
• Joe Freudenberger, OakBend Medical Center; and
• Lizzy Rodriguez, Holiday Inn Express & Suites.
We are enthused by their enthusiasm, know-how and desire to make our community a better place in which to live, learn, visit and do business.
These four would replace four board members completing their three-year terms: Richard Lockley, Wharton Feed & Supply; Debra Evans, First State Bank; David Tripulas DDS; and Lacy Border, Flowers It Is.
It has been three years of challenges, hard work and successes, and their dedication is appreciated. Bring on the future!
Also, a reminder for Saturday, Sept. 10: Open house from 2-7 p.m. and chamber ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. for Branded Bliss Western Wear’s new location, 317 W. Milam St.
