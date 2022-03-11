Investigating idioms and some tomatoes

We use American idioms all the time without thinking about their origin so I decided to “make like a private eye” and investigate. Here are a few which may be six of one and half a dozen of the other:
A pig in a poke – An offer or deal which is accepted without being examined first. This goes back 500 years or more when unscrupulous traders would supposedly sell a small pig in a sack, which was called a poke back then. After money changed hands the seller “hot footed it” and the buyer discovered it was not a pig but a cat or something. This also gave rise to “letting the cat out of the bag.” I have no idea why they didn’t let the cat out of the poke but that’s English for you.
Thrown in the pokey – The origin of pokey comes from pogie meaning poorhouse or jail. Pokey also means slow. I knew a fellow once nicknamed Pokey. I saw him chasing a snail one morning but he finally gave it up on account of darkness.
Some tomato – This has reference to a good looking female as opposed to a man who would, I suppose, be more akin to a rutabaga or cocoanut. Sarah Palin has been referred to as a tomato and reportedly was at a book signing in the Hall of the Americas when some leftist who took exception with her politics threw a tomato at this tomato. He missed her but hit a cop in the eye.
Witnesses said he threw like a girl. He said he was not a leftist; he was right handed and perfectly normal. His aim would have been better but the boa interfered with his windup. Anyway they threw him in the pokey.
I’ll be a monkey’s uncle – This dates back to 1926 and the famous Scopes Trial and expresses a sarcastic disbelief in Darwinism or the theory of evolution. However, if you walk down the halls of congress and look in the offices in a certain order it does make you wonder. Interestingly, disbelief can also be expressed, depending on where you are in the world, with synonyms such as blimey, bloody hell, crikey, stone the crows, strike me pink, and the most recent modern version, shut up!
A cock and bull story – It is widely reported that this phrase originated at Stony Stratford, Buckinghamshire, England in the 18th century, March 17, about 2:53 am to be exact. It was the height of the coach era and Stony Stratford had two Inns, The Cock (Rooster) and The Bull. The Drummers (traveling salesmen) gathered in the pubs and held contests to see who could tell the wildest tales. Soon the Inns were competing against each other. The cock and bull stories became famous but unfortunately the cream of the crop, top notch spinners of tales were eliminated from the ranks of competition by poor insight. They all won one-way trips to Texas.
