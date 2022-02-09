Dear editor,
I’m sure someone has a good explanation for this situation, I’m just curious what it is. Wharton has a population of approximately 8,700, and El Campo has a population of approximately 11,700. The listing of polling places in Wharton County shows one address in Wharton, but three in El Campo. Maybe El Campo has three times more registered voters than Wharton does or is there some other demographic data that influences this determination?
On a completely different note, being a consumer of news and media, I am puzzled by the amount of video footage there is of people exhibiting unkind, vicious, violent, and just plain ugly behavior. Do any of these people ever take the time to think “How is this going to represent me, my religion, my country, my race, my family, my school, my upbringing, my social intelligence to the rest of the world?” “What would I think or feel if I saw this as a video online?”
Guess I kind of answered may own question, none of them do, they just want to be seen, I guess…
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.