We have something to wine about today

One of Wharton’s biggest events of the year is today, Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Wharton. It’s the 2022 Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair.
There is abundance of offerings — wine tasting, food, live music, carriage rides, and more. It’s from 4-10 p.m., and you can buy your tickets when you arrive.
More events are coming up in Wharton. The 42nd Annual Christmas Holiday Parade will be Tuesday, Nov. 22. We are accepting entries and vendors now. You get all the forms at whartonchamber.com/parade.
The theme is Santa’s Workshop. We are very excited about our parade marshal, and we will be announcing that soon.
Oxygen Orchard, a new member, will have a chamber ribbon cutting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s located at 1113 N. Fulton St., next to Wharton Feed and Supply.
One more: the chamber’s Fifth Annual Party Under the Bridge will be Thursday, Oct. 20, sponsored by Paul and Cindy Webb, and will be from 5-8 p.m. at Dinosaur Park.
Our four new board members officially began their terms on Oct. 1. They are Kristina Crouch, Betty Vick, Joe Freudenberger, and Lizzy Rodriguez. We presented certificates of appreciation to the outgoing board members at their last meeting, Sept. 28. They are Richard Lockley, Debra Evans, Dr. David Tripulas, and Lacy Border.
Kristi Kocian, owner of Custom Creations, also assumed the board chair position Oct. 1, replacing Chad Faucett, who was presented a handsome award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.