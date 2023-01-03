Dear editor,
Thursday night, Dec. 29, on the way home from a concert in Houston with friends, we stopped in Rosenberg at a steak house for supper around 6:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear editor,
Thursday night, Dec. 29, on the way home from a concert in Houston with friends, we stopped in Rosenberg at a steak house for supper around 6:30 p.m.
We were told there would be a one-hour wait for a table. Looking around the outside and inside waiting areas appeared to about 15-18 people on the wait list. We went to the restroom and on the way saw many tables vacant. We asked why these weren’t being bussed. The cashier said they are short-handed at every level of the restaurant and the servers have to bus plus take and deliver orders and they barely have enough workers to cover these jobs, especially during holidays.
With insufficient workers, businesses cannot serve their customers, thus eventually go out of business. Old adage: For want of a nail [in the horseshoe] a kingdom was lost.
In Wharton, my choice of where to shop for groceries is one main reason, someone is behind a register to check out my purchases. I remember when full-service gas stations were being replaced with “fill-up your tank, wash your own windows, check your oil, tires, etc., is now your duty” stations. At that time only one station offered full-service, including picking up your car and returning it with all these taken care of. When some smart person realizes this can be the “new” way to make money they will provide this service – but only if they can find enough workers.
Merle R. Hudgins
Customer having 80-plus years shopping experience
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.