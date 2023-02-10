Leadership academy named after Billie Jones

One of Billie Jones’ accomplishments while she ran the Chamber of Commerce was the creation of a leadership class. It’s back. After a long hiatus, a new class will begin this fall.
We’ve named it after Billie, too. It’s called the Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy. The inaugural class will start in September 2023 and go through March 2024, meeting on the second Friday of each month.
The Academy will be a topic, too, at the chamber’s next Lunch and Learn, which will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at the Wharton Civic Center (you can still buy tickets).
The new Leadership Academy has been a long time in the making. It will be a function of the Wharton Chamber’s Community Enhancement Fund, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation, which is an arm of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
The heart of the program, however, belongs to Shannon Haltom, who designed the program and will lead each session.
Shannon is well known for her skills and is a Maxwell Leadership Certified Trainer. She owns Run Your Race Leadership Consulting Service of Wharton. She was born and raised in the Wharton area and is committed to making Wharton a better place. We are thrilled to have her.
Shannon describes the academy as a hybrid of in-person events, from workshops to field trips, including entrepreneurial skills, customer service and finance.
The application due date is June 30, 2023. Cost is $200. A limited number of scholarships will be available. The Mary Louise Dobson Foundation is a major funder of the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.