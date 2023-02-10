Leadership academy named after Billie Jones

Ronald Sanders

One of Billie Jones’ accomplishments while she ran the Chamber of Commerce was the creation of a leadership class. It’s back. After a long hiatus, a new class will begin this fall. 

We’ve named it after Billie, too. It’s called the Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy. The inaugural class will start in September 2023 and go through March 2024, meeting on the second Friday of each month.

