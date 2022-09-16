Dear editor,
Dear editor,
If you have children, listen up! Public schools underwent many changes over the decades and the common theme was developing protections. These protections supported all children with the right to a quality education.
These protections are granted through mandates called Titles. Brief summaries of education-related Federal Titles are below.
Title 1 – Protects and supports low-income schools (The threshold is 40% of families within the school are at or below the poverty level.) By the way, almost all schools in Wharton County meet this threshold. If they aren’t getting federal money, they probably could.
Title 2 – ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Protects people with disabilities.
Title 3 – Supports English language acquisition.
Title 4 – Student support and academic enrichment, plus financial aid for higher ed.
Titles 6 and 7 – Civil rights.
Title 9 – Protects against sex discrimination.
If we privatize public schools, all these protections, except Title 9, essentially go away. Private schools are eligible to receive support, but not required to provide accommodations.
If you think your child doesn’t need any of the Title protections, let’s look at a few examples.
Example 1 – Your child breaks his ankle. If they don’t have ADA facilities like ramps, how will your child get to classes? They may be asked to go to a school where ramps exist.
Example 2 – We are all different. All of us. Each of us has unique qualities. Even if we are all girls, or all one race, or all anything, we are still different. Titles 6 and 7 protect those differences. Private schools could use any criteria they want to exclude students. They already do.
Example 3 – Let’s say your child has a speech impediment, allergy, Crohn’s disease, dyslexia, ADD/ADHD, or any treatable or manageable issue. Title 4 protects these and requires public schools to support. Private schools can and do simply turn away children with these.
Where would the excluded kids go?
Solutions for making public schools wonderful and successful:
• Get involved. Increased understanding builds trust and strengthens the bond between all the school’s stakeholders. Strong bonds support children.
• Donate used equipment, books or other needed items.
• Communicate. If we want to know something, just ask. Then keep the lines of communication open.
• Don’t go on social media and complain. This is passive-aggressive and erodes trust.
• Promote solutions to problems. It’s easy to complain, the real benefit comes from promoting solutions.
Schools aren’t magic boxes where kids emerge as model citizens. It takes the whole community to create nurturing learning environments where children can thrive. Thriving children become adults who contribute positively to society. Democrats believe we all win when we all win.
Rose Mary Woods
Wharton
