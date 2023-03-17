We need more teachers like Bertie Simmons

Where I grew up, I can count on two fingers the number of public school teachers that made a difference in my life. That may not seem like a lot, but it was enough.
I am reflecting about my long-ago education after reading a short letter to the editor in Wednesday’s Houston Chronicle. It was about Dr. Bertie Simmons, who enjoyed a celebrated life as a Houston educator.
The letter explained how Dr. Simmons was brought out of retirement to lead a failing school, Furr High School. She inspired great change. Instead of failing, Furr began to succeed in a big way. I will gladly share the letter with you. Much has been written about her in the news media. She wrote a book; I’m buying it.
I don’t want to debate whether this letter is factually correct or not, or whether she did all these things. I came from a home broken to pieces. I had a couple of educators who were like what this letter talked about. They inspired me to believe in myself.
The greater the turmoil in a child’s life, perhaps the more perilous the journey can be to adulthood. Not everyone learns the same, but we must find a way to inspire all young lives. Otherwise, it’s a call for inaction, not action.
