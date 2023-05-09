Young people are now about 95% of my acquaintances. It’s no big deal actually, it’s just that I have outlived so many people who helped me get this far in life.

My father lived to 94, having outlived my mother by 14 years. When she died he went into a tail spin and realized that he might someday follow her in a similar manner. Having had a course or two in psychology I told him he should appreciate the time he had left and go back to Rush Springs, Oklahoma, where he was born and look up all his old friends, tell old stories, laugh and relive the good old days.

