Young people are now about 95% of my acquaintances. It’s no big deal actually, it’s just that I have outlived so many people who helped me get this far in life.
My father lived to 94, having outlived my mother by 14 years. When she died he went into a tail spin and realized that he might someday follow her in a similar manner. Having had a course or two in psychology I told him he should appreciate the time he had left and go back to Rush Springs, Oklahoma, where he was born and look up all his old friends, tell old stories, laugh and relive the good old days.
Memories would give him a new lease on life. He liked the cheerful sound of that and packed a bag in his Cadillac and said he’d be gone a month because he had a lot of old friends there. He was in his early 90s and still had his driver’s license. He said he could drive by himself and didn’t need any company, just wanted to see all his old pals.
The drive to Rush Springs would take all day and he informed us that he had a radio so he didn’t need anyone to ride shotgun and talk him to death so we could expect him to be back in 30 days. He was back home with us in two days. We were shocked when he showed up in such a short time which means he stayed in “Rush,” as the natives called it, at most an hour or two.
I said, “I thought you were going to stay until you looked up all your old pals!” He said, “I did and they’re all dead. Didn’t take me long to swing through the cemetery!”
My daddy had a way with words. He blew out of Oklahoma when it was referred to as the center of the Dust Bowl. This would have been 1934. I was born there in Rush Springs myself but my daddy used to say that as soon as he found out where we were he moved to Texas.
I was only a few weeks old, they tell me, when he said he was so hungry and broke that he could take the slack out his belly and wipe his face with it. We wound up in the brush country of South Texas near Laredo where oil had been discovered and jobs were available. Every road was dirt.
He claimed that he had seen the time that it was so desolate and dry that when a flash thunderstorm moved through the area he had seen Model T Ford autos mired in muddy water at the front wheels and the back wheels were kicking up dust. Even after I got old enough to go to school it was that way.
San Antonio was 120 miles away and it was a dirt road all the way from our place. Daddy got a job sweeping the floors in an oilfield machine shop, learned how to weld, and eventually opened his own repair shop. He hired me to sweep the floors and I eventually learned the welding trade myself, which I never did like.
All I wanted to do was to be a cowboy which I did at roundup time, working cattle and breaking horses. I was getting $2 an hour welding, $4 a day working stock, but loved the cowboy way and was devoted to it. Daddy said, “Son, you got a one-track mind, just like a tumble bug in a wagon rut.”
