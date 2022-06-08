Learning from a legend on the fly

One of my professors at one of the universities I attended was a legendary teacher, Dr. Mack, we called him.
Upper classmen loved to tell how hard his lectures were and bragged about the individual task of breeding fruit flies to track genetic inheritance traits like eye color. I’ll bet most of you didn’t know that fruit flies have either blue or green eyes. This is heady stuff to know on a date when conversation drags.
By mixing a concoction known as agar-agar, which smelled like my Aunt Thelma’s banana pudding, one could plant a fertilized egg and grow a fly. Excited? Wait, there’s more. Since the life cycle of a fruit fly is 21 days as I recall, one could raise several generations of fruit flies in a semester and of course infect every grocery store in the county.
By studying the results of a few generations one could predict how many homozygous and heterozygous progeny would result. What we learned was that if you cross a blue-eyed fruit fly with a green-eyed fruit fly you would get 25% blue eyed flies and 75% green eyed flies, but 50% of the greenies, if mated, would yield startlingly accurate, predictable percentages of blues and greens, proving the genetic principle of inheriting all sorts of genes.
I was a freshman and heard that Dr. Mack would retire after that year so I desperately wanted to get into his legendary class, which I managed to do.
Dr. Mack was getting senile, blind in one eye and used an old timey, gold, pocket watch with a covered face. He would open the face and place the watch on his desk. Our lab classes were two boring hours long. So to remedy this, one student would approach him on his sighted side and ask for a detailed explanation on some phase of genetics. Another student would get on his blind side and set the watch up one hour. The rest of us watched mesmerized and breathless.
This happened every lab period and they never got caught. When the bell rang, which it did every hour, Dr. Mack would say “Let’s take a 10-minute break.” Someone would respectfully point out that actually the two-hour period was over. He’d look at his watch, apologize for his mistake and dismiss class.
He lived near the campus and walked home for lunch. Our lab was at 1 p.m. He was almost always late but the university rule was to wait 10 minutes before walking on a professor, 15 if he was a Ph.D. It was 1:15 as we saw him, through the window, coming up the sidewalk. He was deep in thought, the wind was blowing fierce. Something got in his eye, the good one; he turned his back to the wind to get it out and walked all the way back home.
Just as well I suppose. He never knew what time it was anyway.
