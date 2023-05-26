Memorial Day always brings back sad memories for many of my friends and me. I was a student at Irvine High School 10 years ago in 2013. On Memorial Day, five teenagers, including close friends of mine, were killed in a tragic accident in Newport Beach, California, due to excessive speed of the vehicle that caused it to leave the roadway on a big thoroughfare called Jamboree Road. The vehicle hit a tree, splitting the car in two and ultimately killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, including two sisters.
Authorities said the wreck was one of the worst in Newport Beach history and left two of the victims’ bodies so damaged the coroner had to rely on fingerprints to identify them. The tree that was hit was planted in a raised median, and it was shearing it of its bark and the car left deep gouges in the trunk, yet the tree was left standing. This tree had very deep and strong roots, so the car was cut in half rather than being able to knock the tree over, despite the very fast speed that preceded the impact.
Most people don’t know that the tragedy could have been for six teens, but one boy who had planned to join his friends at a local beach was kept home to study by his father, and this ultimately saved his life.
I don’t really have a question for you, but on the 10th anniversary of this horrific and tremendously sad event, I just wanted to remember my friends and tell all other teenagers who read this column that driving a motor vehicle is a huge responsibility, and that the forces of speed can have tragic consequences, a lesson our community and high school learned 10 years ago this holiday weekend.
Still Sad After all These Years
I recall that particular accident. It made nationwide news broadcasts back then and shook those of us who learned about it to our core.
I often warn teens and young people of all ages against the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol. I’ll again make a special point to warn all young drivers, especially teenagers, never to drive a motor vehicle at an excessive speed because of the tragic consequences that can occur. As I recall, local authorities estimated the speed of the vehicle shortly before the accident to be at or near 100 mph.
Driving was then and remains now a huge responsibility that should always be focused on defensive driving first and foremost. Arriving at a location a little later, but safely, is far better than driving very fast and being engaged in any type of collision. Hopefully, recalling this sad event may influence some teenagers of today to take pause and realize just what can happen in an instant.
My best friend is preparing a resume so that she can get a job this summer. I’m one of her closest friends, so I want to do the very same.
But since we don’t have previous job experience, we don’t know what to put on our resumes. We’ve only done some babysitting before. I fear that our lack of experience is going to hold us back from being hired by potential employers at our local mall or even some fast-food restaurants we are considering applying to.
What can we do about this, if anything?
Looking to Earn Summer Money
Looking To Earn Summer Money,
Absolutely list your babysitting under the heading of “previous employment” or even “current employment,” depending on which best describes your current situation.
Also, list which classes and studies you enjoy the most in school, and what potential job skills those might relate to.
Feel free to also make a list of your hobbies, and during the interview process explain to potential employers that you’re highly motivated, a quick learner and that you like to focus on getting tasks done. These qualities are always in demand.
And there’s further good news for you: Many businesses these days are experiencing a shortage of workers, so I would say you two girls have an excellent chance of landing very decent summer jobs in the near future. Good luck to both of you!
