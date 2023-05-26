Dr. Wallace,

Memorial Day always brings back sad memories for many of my friends and me. I was a student at Irvine High School 10 years ago in 2013. On Memorial Day, five teenagers, including close friends of mine, were killed in a tragic accident in Newport Beach, California, due to excessive speed of the vehicle that caused it to leave the roadway on a big thoroughfare called Jamboree Road. The vehicle hit a tree, splitting the car in two and ultimately killing all five teenagers in the vehicle, including two sisters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.