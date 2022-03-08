I first learned that I had Irish ancestry when I read it in my family history. Thomas Martin came over from County Cork in the 1700s, they think, and married Mary Fry, a full blood Choctaw. Thomas was an old Indian fighter. Mary was an old Indian.
So each March 17, the date of St. Patrick’s death in 460 A.D., the celebration continues. I pour myself a pint of Guinness and do a war dance. My ancestors would be proud.
But what do you know about St. Patrick? Well, if you’re Irish, and who wouldn’t be if they had the chance, you should dust off your shillelagh, even if you can’t spell it close enough for your spell checker to recognize it, and put these facts in your leprechaun brain:
St. Patrick was not Irish. He was born in Britain to a very wealthy family near the end of the fourth century, captured by some Irish raiders when he was 16, and held prisoner in Ireland for six years. He was also not a very religious person at first but after eating corn beef and cabbage for years and crying out “Oh, my God” his captors began to weaken and prayed for somebody else to raise this teenager.
Most of Ireland worshipped pagan gods like fairies, meteorites and fire hydrants. Patrick, who was not a saint then, began to hear a voice, which he took to be God. And he saw visions in dreams which told him to escape. He walked 200 miles from county Mayo to the coast and hitched a ride across the Irish Sea back to Britain. He enrolled in night school or something and became an ordained Catholic Priest after 15 years of study, which ought to give hope to parents everywhere that their kid too can graduate, eventually.
Then in another dream an Angel came to Patrick and told him to go back to Ireland and convert everybody to Christianity. I’m sure he said something like “Been there, done that, not for me Buster” but the Angel won out. Familiar with the Irish language and culture he began to incorporate that culture into a religion that they couldn’t resist. It consisted of oral storytelling, dancing, drinking and seeing little green people who lived near pots of gold. This was before Mark Zuckerberg you see.
Among other things he is famous for is using bonfires to celebrate Easter since the Irish already used them in pagan worship and superimposing the sun, also a symbol, on a cross to create the Celtic cross. There is also a legend that he drove all the snakes out of Ireland and into the political machine in Chicago.
According to the latest census there are 36.5 million Americans who claim Irish ancestry. This is nine times the population of Ireland itself. So Erin Go Baugh, my friends, which means roughly “God invented whiskey so the Irish wouldn’t rule the world.”
