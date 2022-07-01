Coffee with Cops returns to Wharton

Coffee with the Cops is returning. It’s been gone for several years, and the reaction to its return has been enthusiastic from the public.
It will be the first Wednesday of each month, with the first on Wednesday, July 6. The location will be the Simply Divine Lunch and Tea Room, 300 W. Milam St., from 7:30-9 a.m.
The return is the work of two people: Nedra Johnson, owner of Simply Divine Lunch and Tea Room, and Teresa Lilie, Hospice Care Consultant with Hospice Plus.
We are proud to say that the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is the inaugural month’s sponsor.
Coffee With Your Cops dormant several years, started about 10 years ago at Milam Street Coffee, which was owned by Linda King.
Linda said the idea originated with Ariel Soltura, a detective with the Wharton Police Department. Linda said Ariel saw a flier for a similar event in another town when he was off doing training. He brought it to her, they talked, and the idea stuck. It was well attended all those years.
Our police officers and their fellow first responders got recognized. The rest of us can demonstrate this support by coming to event and even sponsoring the event. We all can get acquainted re-acquainted. We want to know each other, and we should know each other.
