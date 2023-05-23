Thank you for all you’ve done
To Ron Sanders and the Wharton Chamber of Commerce,
I must apologize for taking so long to write this letter. At 87 years young, it is no surprise that I have been a little under the weather lately, but thanks to the wonderful help and many prayers, I am doing much better.
Thank you, Ron Sanders and the Chamber, for honoring me as the Grand Marshall of the 2022 Christmas Parade.
Thank you, Ron, for the kind words that you wrote in the Wharton Journal-Spectator. It has always been my goal to treat everyone fairly, respectfully, kindly and with love in my heart. I believe that is the way we can improve our community and our world.
Ron and the Chamber, I want to add a special thanks to you for the flowers. They were beautiful and lifted up my spirit.
I was unable to attend the celebration at the Civic Center for Martin Luther King’s birthday. Faye and Timothy Watson, Curtis and Ben Evans planned to include me in the celebration, but the doctors would not let me leave the hospital for just a few hours. Their planned surprise for me did not happen, but a wonderful time was had by all attendees.
Everyone said it was beautifully decorated, the food and band were wonderful. The tribute to Martin Luther was well done, and thank you, cousin Faye, for the kind words about me.
Sincerely,
The Boss
– Mozelle Stephens
