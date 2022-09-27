In God we trust, not statistics

Doc Blakely

One of the things I learned in graduate school that they didn’t intend to teach me was not to trust statistics.

“One of three Americans is nuts” meant to me that if you were in a crowded theater and people on either side of you looked normal then they were talking about you. As the old saying goes, “Just because they say you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they are not out to get you.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.