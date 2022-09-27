In God we trust, not statistics

One of the things I learned in graduate school that they didn’t intend to teach me was not to trust statistics.
“One of three Americans is nuts” meant to me that if you were in a crowded theater and people on either side of you looked normal then they were talking about you. As the old saying goes, “Just because they say you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they are not out to get you.”
I know a guy who was so paranoid he had a rear view mirror installed in his shower.
But I digress, the reason I say statistics is all wet like a guy in the shower comes from my research project in graduate school. We were trying to find a substitute for a growth hormone the FDA had banned. I worked a year on the trial using biological assays and all sorts of technical methods that would make CSI look like Sesame Street.
The results showed everything I tried was utterly worthless. Distilled water would have edged out my concoctions. My adviser, who was getting grant money to try all this stuff, told me not to be so dejected, we’d simply analyze the data another way. We did, and, Eureka, we had a statistically significant result at the 5% level, which means that this would happen by accident only 5% of the time. I wrote a paper on it, published it in the Journal of Animal Science, which proved to me they can be fooled with tricky data 95% of the time.
However, I do like statistics like “If you yelled eight years, seven months and six days you would produce enough energy to heat one cup of coffee.” Nobody is going to do research and yell at you that long; although I had a drill sergeant that I’m pretty sure could have done it. But that was before microwave coffee.
Down at the feed store where I love to hang out you can bet there is a statistically significant probability that they’ll have something to eat all the time. Somebody is always bringing tamales, chips, salsa, roasting ears, barbecue, deer sausage, pickled okra, pickled pickles, cake, pie, fricassee of Armadillo, etc.
It’s a cultural thing with farmers, ranchers, rednecks and Tea Party people. Someone brought a beautiful peach cobbler to share with whoever wanted some. One guy, a diabetic, took a healthy portion, asked for a salt shaker and sprinkled it mightily. When all heads turned his way he announced, “The salt neutralizes the sugar” and said he read that in Rolling Stones Magazine. For what it’s worth I think that is significant at the 1% level.
And statistically speaking, you will find only a few people who come up with a parting remark like a Texas redneck did when he directed this be printed in his obituary, “In lieu of flowers please make contributions to whoever is running against Biden in 2024.”
