We have a two-tiered justice system. Trump’s home is raided by an FBI swat team while Biden’s home was searched by the FBI after they warned him they were coming. I think Chevrolet is now putting a classified document storage compartment in the new Corvette.
America’s electric grid is old and failing and it has been hacked nearly a dozen times in the last year. Biden said we will no longer need oil after 10 years, but tells you to reduce the use of your home AC to help the power grid. But at the same time go buy an electric car, but don’t charge it during prime-time because the grid can’t take it.
In my opinion Dems want to rule Americans, not serve them. According to Dems “freedom of speech” is OK as long as it doesn’t offend anyone. Washington needs to remember that the Constitution is a document to give the people the right to restrain their government.
Cartels have taken control of our southern border. Illegal crossings by Chinese immigrants has increased by 800% in the last year. Mexico released most of its prisoners hoping they travel to America. We are now being invaded by Chinese spy crafts.
I suggest you might want to cancel any hot-air balloon rides you have planned.
Biden recently said in a speech in Europe “there will be a food shortage.” The main-stream media ignored this. In my opinion the media has become prostitutes and the Dems are their pimps. Since Biden’s statement nearly a dozen food processing plants have been destroyed. Almost 50 million chickens have been put to death and many that remain aren’t laying eggs. Strange? Our government is also pushing artificial meat. Bill Gates and China now own a lot of our agricultural land.
It has been proven that the COVID vaccine is harmful to many Americans. But Congress gave Big Pharma immunity from any lawsuits for liability. Hell of a deal!
There has been nearly 1,000 train derailments in the last couple of years and after a disaster in Ohio the government doesn’t seem to care.
To quote Biden “let’s finish the job,” but in my opinion if he “finishes the job” America will most likely also be finished. Dems are introducing a bill in congress that will allow illegal aliens to vote. So foreigners can choose our elected officials? This is democracy by Democrats.
I wish I had access to a time machine. If I did the first thing I would do is go back in time and give President Biden’s father a condom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.