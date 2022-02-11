Linda King, Victoria Ritter, and I went to the Humble Civic Center on Tuesday to present Wharton to those who operate bus tours and those who like to go on bus tours.
It was the 2022 Destinations Galore travel show.
It was a long, long day, but very, very productive. We shared ideas with other towns, made contact with old friends, made new friends, and got to explain what Wharton has to offer to travelers.
We brought a box (weighing three tons) of the chamber’s brand new 2022 Visitor’s and Newcomer’s Guide, fresh off the press. The Wharton Journal-Spectator produces the guide for us, and a couple of boxes were taken to us just the day before the show.
Among the other stuff, we also brought new fliers about the myths and legends surrounding the historic Monterey Square, plus a piece that gives snapshot of some of the most popular things to see and do in Wharton.
Many of our visitors are folks who wanting to get out of the big city. The Wharton vicinity is a joy to them. It makes their day just to see cows with humps, and then it goes over the top with the Tee Pees, the dinosaur, the museums, the historic buildings, the great stories and tall tales, food, and with the great people who live and work here.
And then there’s the shops, including many new shops, with young people in charge with fresh ideas and enthusiasm.
Which brings me to the Galentine’s Sip N Shop on Thursday night. Let’s use the word, “joy” again. That’s a great thing to see our businesses pulling together for a common goal (cash registers ringing).
The participating businesses included: Branded Bliss, the Colorado River Market & The Sweet Spot, Selections on the Square, Gracie James Boutique, JT’s This and That, Collector’s Alley, Bohemian Rhapsody II, Bohemian Rhapsody Shoppe on the Corner, Kapeesh Marketing, Mattress Discounters, Montgomery Gallery and Frame, M Rae West, and Beni’s Italian.
