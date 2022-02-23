As the days become colder, we dig deeper into our closets to find more blankets and pillows. Last year was a special case where every single blanket was needed to stay warm during the freeze, especially when we lost electricity.
I was reminded of being a new bride with Wayne when he served on a country circuit. He served the Pittsburgh circuit in Pittsburgh, Texas, northeast of Dallas. The churches he served were scattered in that part of Texas. The parsonage was adequately furnished for us, and it became home on our weekends away from school while Wayne worked the circuit. One weekend while at one of those country churches, a kind lady asked us to spend the night at her home.
It was difficult for a young couple to turn down the hospitality from the congregations, especially after a long drive in from Southern Methodist University on Friday afternoons. I remember I went to bed the first night of being guests in her home, and it was a feather bed a mile high. I was convinced that I would be smothered to death as the feathers consumed me. A little later, when Wayne came to bed, he said something to the tune of, “How do we get out of this ship?” I shouldn’t forget to mention the feather pillows with quills would work themselves out of a corner seam which wasn’t pleasant.
Not too long ago there was a program on TBS television station discussing the plucking of down feathers from geese and ducks, and even swans. And the main question was, are the birds dead or alive when they are plucked?
Down is the soft layer of feathers closest to the birds’ skin, primarily in the chest region. They are highly valued by manufacturers of down clothing and comforters because they do not have quills. A live bird will produce enough down to be plucked two or three times in their lifetime, and many times the skin can get torn during the process. In this program, the media was asking questions about the humanity of such acts. Thankfully, we learned that not all companies chose this process. We also found out that some companies kill the birds first, and use the meat of the bird as well, which seems a little more humane.
In recent years, people have learned more about allergies and have learned that mattresses, comforters and pillows can also be made of artificial material like Dacron. Usually, the finer hotels will advertise the comforts they provide to their guests. I remember one trip years ago. I believe it was the Omni Hotel in Corpus Christi and everyone had gone to bed when I realized I was on a feather pillow which caused me to sneeze.
First, I called the front desk and asked if someone could bring a Dacron pillow to my room. The gentleman who answered the phone said one would arrive at door immediately, but after an hour or so, the pillow had yet to arrive and the sneezing was getting worse. So, I walked the hall until I found a hotel employee. He said, “We are noted for our down pillows and, you’re sure to enjoy this one.” After I explained my situation, he went and found a Dacron pillow for me. The next morning, before I left for the meeting, I made sure there was a sign on the pillow and on the door that said, “Do not remove the pillows.”
For those who may be suffering from allergies, especially this time of year, it may be worthwhile to learn what type of bedding material you use as certain people are allergic to different material.
Since we are talking about staying warm and wrapping up, the weather will return to cooler temperature for the weekend. If you’re planning to attend the Plaza Theater’s “Golden Age of Hollywood” Gala this weekend, be sure to bring a coat! If you haven’t bought your ticket, you can go online at www.whartoinplazatheatre.org to purchase one today. Tickets are $100 and this includes a four-course meal, unlimited beer and wine, and a night of entertainment. We hope to see you there!
