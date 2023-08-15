Hello Toni,
I have collected your articles on Medicare for years from the local newspaper and I am approaching 65 and preparing to retire next February. I have a question on my enrollment timing.
Hello Toni,
I have collected your articles on Medicare for years from the local newspaper and I am approaching 65 and preparing to retire next February. I have a question on my enrollment timing.
I will turn 65 on Oct. 20 and plan to work through Jan. 2024 to help with the transition of my job responsibilities. I am planning to enroll in Medicare Part A and B during my Medicare enrollment time and not delay Part B. I understand that I will be paying for Part B when I don’t need it because I am still working with group health coverage.
I wanted to make sure that I am enrolled in Medicare Part B before my turning 65 Medicare Enrollment Period ends and can begin a Medicare Supplement Plan G policy on Feb 1 when I retire. Look forward to your opinion.
Bill from Houston, TX
Bill:
I have great Medicare enrollment news for you because effective Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare changed the Effective Date Schedule for those turning 65 and you will benefit from this change. You will be able to have your “turning 65” Medicare Part B beginning February 1, 2024, and will not have to pay for your Medicare Part B to begin in October, which is the month that you turn 65. Also, because your Medicare Part B begins on Feb. 1, 2024, you can also enroll in a Medicare Supplement Plan G which will start Feb. 1 since that is when you are losing your employer’s group health insurance.
Medicare’s Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is the 7-month period which occurs 3 months before turning 65, the month you turn 65 and 3 months after turning 65. Chapter 1 of Toni’s Medicare Survival Guide Advanced edition explains enrolling in Medicare in detail.
America must set up a www.ssa.gov account prior to enrolling in Medicare prior to turning 65 and visit www.ssa.gov/medicare/sign-up to enroll in Medicare when turning 65..
Below is a summary of the Medicare Initial Enrollment Period 7-month timeline schedule. I will explain when Bill needs to enroll.
If enrolling anytime 3 months before turning 65, your Medicare begins the first day of the month you turn 65.
Since you, Bill, will turn 65 on Oct. 20, you can enroll in Medicare Parts A and/or B in July, August, or September (3 months prior) for an Oct. 1 effective date.
When enrolling in Medicare the month turning 65, and 3 months after, then your Medicare Part A will be the month that you turn 65. When Bill enrolls in Medicare, his Medicare Part A will begin Oct. 1 since that is the month that he turns 65.
If enrolling the month, you turn 65, then Medicare will begin the first of the next month.
Bill, you can enroll in October; and your Medicare Part B will begin Nov. 1.
If enrolling 1 month after you turn 65, your Medicare Part B will begin first of the next month.
If Bill enrolls in November, his Medicare Part B begins Dec 1.
If enrolling 2 months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month.
Bill enrolls in December; his Medicare Part B will begin Jan 1.
If enrolling 3 months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month.
Bill enrolls in January (3 months after the month he turns 65); his Medicare Part B will begin Feb. 1. (which is when Bill wants his Medicare Part B to begin, and his Medicare Part A will be back dated to Oct 1.
With Medicare, it’s what you DON’T know that will HURT YOU! Call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at (832) 519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com for assistance. Toni’s books are available at www.tonisays.com.
