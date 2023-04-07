Dear editor,
Dear editor,
America use to be the country everyone looked up to, but now we are laughed at by the world.
Our mainstream media is nothing but an arm of the Democratic party. They sound more like Japan’s Tokyo Rose during World War II. They actually said, “We have a white Christian assault on American democracy.”
In my opinion our current administration has done more damage to America than any other previous leadership. You would have to look hard to find a more incompetent group.
Since Biden took office we have lost our energy independence and Biden has actually sold most of our strategic oil reserves to China. We basically have no southern border. Chinese illegal numbers crossing our border are up over 900%. Crime has become so bad in Democratic controlled cities that some have travel warnings. The head of the ATF doesn’t even know what an assault weapon is but he wants to ban them.
There are train derailments and near misses in air travel daily under our current Transportation Secretary. The person in charge of the FAA can’t even fly a plane. U.S. Marshals were told to stand down when people protested at Supreme Court justices homes. Inflation is the highest in 60 years. Interest rates have risen nearly 5%.
Our military leaders left $80 billion worth of equipment behind in Afghanistan for our enemies. During the pandemic, schools and churches were closed but marijuana stores remained open. Disease such as tuberculosis is making a comeback. Biden has put regulations on gas stoves, clothes washers and A/C units.
Schools and universities are brainwashing our kids with racism. We allowed a Chinese spy balloon to travel across America for days. There is evidence everywhere that shows Biden should be investigated for being compromised by China.
We are allowing transgender males to take over women’s sports. Males are now allowed into women’s restrooms. The transgender community actually said, “we are the new God because we can choose the gender we want to be no matter how we are born.” Our military leaders are allowing drag queen shows at military bases.
In my opinion it may be close to the time for God to tell Noah to get the boat.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
