Meet, greet and ask stupid questions

There is not a civic club in the world that hasn’t had a program that catches the speaker unprepared for the question and answer session; I’m talking Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, Optimists, Baptists, you name it.
For example, Red Skelton was once asked by a member of a Mensa-like group of genius men what he would say to a beautiful 15-foot tall woman on another planet. He said, “Take me to your ladder, I’ll see your leader later.”
Invariably there is the scalawag in the club who is just lurking there ready to pounce on the acknowledged expert with a question too heavy to ponder. That’s why Jen Psaki, President Biden’s press secretary says, “I’ll have to get back to you on that,” and Nancy Pelosi says, “The American people expect us to be professional and with 500 million unemployed in the U.S., wait a minute, what did I say? I meant 500 thousand, or ever how many zeros there are after a 5.”
My friend Carl is a professional instigator. He belongs to a local Lions club and his questions have become legendary. Nobody expects club members to be paying much attention to the speaker but Carl is like a wolf in cheap clothing, mentally making notes on ways to steal the thunder of the man, or woman, he is an equal opportunity instigator, in the spotlight he plans to extinguish.
One such example was the technical expert from AT&T who bragged of the advances made by his company, wireless communication, internet connections, satellite stations, air cards, call forwarding, caller I.D., etc. He briefly alluded to the Quantum Theory, Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and the digital revolution. Then he made the mistake of asking for questions. Carl was the first one with his hand up.
“If a fellow doesn’t have a computer, cell phone or any of that other hocus pocus and uses the pay phone for his office number, I’d like to know why you don’t give change back when you don’t have the exact amount. Let’s suppose the call is for 35 cents and you only have two quarters. You put in the two quarters and the thing owes you 15 cents but you don’t get any change. Why don’t you give back the 15 cents?”
The expert replies, “We’re working on that but it’s a lot more complicated than you might expect.”
Carl replies, “Well, why don’t you check with the soda water people? They seem to have a handle on the basic principles.”
In another instance a funeral director was presenting a program on how important it was to have a will and to leave behind instructions for your earthly departure. He closed with the old joke, “You never see a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a hearse. Now are there questions.”
“Yeah,” Carl says, “I read the obituaries in the paper and I’d like to know how you guys get everybody to die in alphabetical order.”
