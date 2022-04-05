What is a leader? A leader must make hard decisions, be able to plan, and have vision despite roadblocks.
In the 1970s Wharton had great leaders. Wharton had a can-do attitude. There were doctors who lived in Wharton working at two hospitals. The children went to good schools. The churches were filled on Sundays. It was an exciting place to live.
In the mid-1980s things became pretty flat in Wharton and things sort of hit the bottom as far as leaders were concerned. So what do you do? You chose a group who might be interested in becoming leaders. Fortunately, Dr. Elbert C. Hutchins, president of Wharton County Junior College, and City Manager C.G. Maclin moved to Wharton and both had experience being a part of a leadership class where they lived previously.
With over a year of planning and organization, we put a program together, Wharton Leadership, and our first class had 22 people. They would spend a year with intense learning because when it came right down to it, no one knew too much about our town.
During this time people who didn’t know each other very well, became close friends and shared a comradery of love and interest for the City of Wharton. The leadership class was held every other year opposite of the state legislature.
This was in order so we could tour the state capital and meet with our state representatives and senators. The program took 10 months to complete. Meeting once a month during the day we wanted our group to learn about the history of how we became Wharton. This included learning about Wharton County agriculture, education, and city, county, and state government. A new class of about 25 local citizens began every other year.
Bryce Kocian was a student and after completing the course, he felt called to serve and was elected mayor of Wharton for a number of years. Other graduates of the program served on committees, commissions, and ran for elected positions. One became the chief of police who continues to serve and is one of the ones who often speaks of the need for new leaders to come forward.
It is time. The same thing has happened and there needs to be a new generation of leaders to carry the torch for the next 20 years and to bring fresh new ideas and vision to our great community.
What Wharton needs today, in my opinion, is a person who will get a half dozen people together to volunteer to get the Leadership Wharton program up and running again. It takes commitment, it takes time, it takes vision, and it takes someone willing to lead and not take things personally. Who is that person going to be?
