Tattoos are cool when you get good and drunk, which my father did, along with two of his buddies on New Year’s Eve, before he met my mother.
All three guys were seeing double and feeling single and had the name of the same girl tattooed on their forearm on a ribbon that classically ran through the middle of a beautiful sunburst. The girl rejected all three admirers and my mother later refused to marry my father until he had her name blotted out on the ribbon. I am surprised she didn’t make him add a dagger with blood dripping from the sunburst.
I heard of an old wino who had a practical tattoo. Right over his pacemaker he had a bar code with his medical history and a subtitle that read “This side up.”
Then there was a young lady who actually offered to have the name of a Las Vegas casino tattooed on her face if they would pay her $10,000 for lifetime advertising. It was a safe bet (pun intended) for the casino because they paid her and she lost it all back to them in a back-room strip poker game. Her entire body was a map of the world. You never saw so many guys who took up geography after that.
I saw a lovely young lady recently who had a beautiful butterfly tattooed on her back side just above the belt line on some low riders. I wondered aloud to a guy next to me what that design was called. He said, “It’s a tramp stamp.” Then he went over, introduced himself, bought her a drink, and told her he was a hobo.
Tattoos are as old as mankind apparently. They were even found on the Neolithic “Iceman,” a 5,000-year-old cadaver discovered frozen in the Italian Alps in 1991. The word tattoo first appeared in dictionaries in 1777 after Capt. James Cook returned from a voyage to Tahiti and reported their extensive use by savage tribes who liked to do war dances like the Watusi, Frug, and the Boog-a-loo. The tradition is carried on today by Lady Gaga.
Readers may be surprised to learn that tattoos are not reserved for gang members, bikers and pro athletes but also by famous people like Winston Churchill (and his mother), Franklin D. Roosevelt and members of the wealthy Vanderbilt family. They are also found today on half of the 100 sexiest females in the world, like Halle Berry, and Julia Roberts. Nancy Pelosi did not make the list.
The most popular tattoos involve hearts, snakes, flowers, and Chinese characters. Why anyone, other than a Chinese person would have a tattoo written in Chinese is beyond me. It probably says “Shanghai loves Walmart.”
If I ever get a tattoo I’ll get something real practical, like eyes tattooed on my eyelids. Nobody will notice unless you are a real slow blinker and should come in real handy in church.
