Wharton County Youth Fair brings dollars to town

Wharton has been seeing an economic impact from the Wharton County Youth Fair, even though the Crescent Fairgrounds are nine miles away.
While the Wharton County Youth Fair is going on, the folks who participate and attend are spending money here.
They are dining in our restaurants, evidenced by the many dusty cowboy boots, spurs and cowboy hats seen inside. And they are buying western clothes, too, from Branded Bliss Western Wear. And they are purchasing other products elsewhere including the incidentals like motor fuel and Diet Coke.
Gimmicks, contests or special giveaways are not necessarily required. It just takes an attractive event and businesses that attract folks by quality and reputation.
And now let’s move on to something completely different, the next two chamber events. The 14th Annual Citywide Garage Sale will be Friday and Saturday, June 2-3. And the 16th Annual Wharton Chamber Golf Tournament.
Plus, we are going to start telling you more and more about how to sign up for the Inaugural Billie H. Jones Leadership Academy.
