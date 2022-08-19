Wharton ISD needs you more than ever

Joe Southern

Off with his head! O’Guin’s gotta go! Our kids deserve better than this! Recall the school board!

I can just visualize the comments now as people read our front page story this week about how Wharton ISD and all four campuses are not rated this year, meaning they have failing grades in the annual school accountability report from the Texas Education Agency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.