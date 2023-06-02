We didn’t make any improvements! How on earth can the value of my home increase $40,000 in one year?
My office continues to receive phone calls from irate taxpayers who recently opened their 2022 Notice of Appraisal and cannot begin to grasp how and why their annual property valuations continue to climb $30,000 to $40,000 year after year.
My initial response seeks to determine if the caller is looking at a Notice of Appraisal or their annual Property Tax Statement, as those two documents are entirely different.
Notice of Appraisal: A Notice of Appraised is not a tax bill. It is a statement that contains important information about your property’s location, ownership, and tax exemptions. Essentially, it provides notice of the Central Appraisal District’s (CAD) proposed valuation of said property for the current tax year.
Directed by statutory law, the CAD uses one of three approaches to calculate your appraised value: Sales comparison (market) of similar nearby property; income approach that predicts what an investor might pay in future; or the cost approach which assesses the anticipated cost of replacement. Please note that your Wharton County Commissioners Court plays no role in calculating or setting annual property appraisals.
While I do not fully understand all of the CAD’s formulas and assessments, I do encourage local residents to protest their appraisal if they truly believe it to be in error. The CAD’s official website is listed on your Notice of Appraisal along with instructions on how to schedule a protest hearing.
Annual Property Tax Statement: Your property tax statement is an entirely different document that breaks down the various governmental entities and taxes that each is independently levying against your property. There are currently 23 different governmental taxing entities operating in Wharton County. These include our five school districts, three municipalities, the county, junior college, hospital district, and an array of emergency service districts and water districts.
Again, please understand that your elected commissioners court has no authority over and plays no role in setting your property appraisal. Your county does however, use the CAD’s final valuations to calculate our annual tax rate. Our basic tax formula consists of multiplying your appraised value (CAD) by the adopted tax levy (county) and then dividing by 100.
For over a decade, your Wharton County Commissioners have maintained their commitment to holding down property taxes by adopting the Texas Comptroller’s No New Revenue Tax Rate. The NNRTR is a gauged levy that ensures taxing institutions do not raise more money from existing property taxes than they collected the year before.
For 12 of the past 13 years, your elected commissioners have successfully adopted the No New Revenue Tax Rate to ensure that we are not be raising existing property taxes.
The attached table is a five-year comparison of (1) countywide appraised values; (2) your county’s decreasing tax rate; and the end result of (3) lowering existing property taxes.
Please note in 2020, your commissioners court did increase collections for the only time in over a decade when the state legislature ordered Wharton County taxpayers to take over majority funding of the operations and restructuring of the 23rd District Court.
Our county’s current 2023 annual operating budget can be viewed online at www.co.wharton.tx.us. When comparing our tax levy to Texas’ other 254 counties, Wharton County’s current .39056 property tax rate ranks 189th lowest.
My fellow citizens, if you truly believe your 2022 property tax appraisal is too high then I encourage you to go onto the CAD’s website and schedule a meeting to protest your valuations. In preparing for that hearing, please keep in mind there is a difference between protesting your home’s appraised value and complaining about your tax bill. The CAD sets valuations and the 23 taxing entities set rates.
Likewise, I would encourage each and every property owner to carefully review your most recent property tax statement and take special note of which governmental entities are lowering tax rates and which institutions are raising them. If your property appraisals continue to rise, then taxing entities should be lowering their rates accordingly, unless someone is raising your taxes.
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
