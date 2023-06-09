Doc Blakely and Leon Hale have been positive influences on me as I have attempted to write a weekly newspaper column for 33 years (starting with the East Bernard Tribune and now with the Express and Wharton Journal-Spectator).

I was sad when I read Doc’s last Pokin’ Fun column last week, but happy that he was just leaving column writing and not this world. Leon Hale’s death in 2021 was heartbreaking in many ways.

