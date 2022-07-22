Momentum for attitude change at WISD

Joe Southern

I must confess that I was overwhelmed by the response received by my column last week.

I wrote about the need to instill a positive attitude within and about the Wharton ISD. That column was shared at least 75 times on Facebook and most of the comments were very positive and encouraging. As expected, there were a few detractors, generally from people who misunderstood what I was saying or had their own agenda.

