Dear editor,
I have so much admiration for our teachers and school staff. Teachers are a favorite because they have the positive ability to make a difference in the lives of their students every day.
Their influence is often life-changing for their students. The rest of the school staff, including coaches, choir teachers, librarians, art instructors, counselors, and faculty are also those people who have a great influence in the lives of their students. They are all mentors.
To this day, over a half century later, I still love and respect my teachers, principals, coaches, music teacher, and other school personnel with such great memories.
Security and safety are now a large concern in our public schools and we need to have “lessons learned” from the Uvalde school shooting, as well as others. I’m pleased with the school officer I met in El Campo and the practices they have put in place for safety in their schools.
We learn from history and truth needs to be taught, from the establishment of this country to this democracy we love, from the Trail of Tears, the Civil War, Women’s Suffrage, World War II, American Japanese internments, Vietnam War, 9/11/01 attacks, other wars, Civil Rights, and the history of our elections. Truth is so important.
CRT, Critical Race Theory, is a class I understand is only taught in law school.
I hope we have a safe year and our educators continue education with truth. They deserve pay increases.
We also need truthful leaders.
Carol Daniel
Lane City
